Without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots haven't looked like the same franchise that dominated the NFL for nearly two decades. Now, the Patriots will likely need a win in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills to have a reasonable chance of continuing their streak of 11 consecutive AFC East titles. Despite coming off their worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots are just 3.5-point underdogs as they visit the Bills according to William Hill. With oddsmakers indicating that Buffalo might be in a letdown spot, should you include the Patriots in your Week 8 NFL office pool picks?

That's one of 10 games this week with NFL spreads of four points or fewer.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 74-30 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 8 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

One of the top Week 8 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: New Orleans gets a comfortable win on the road against Chicago. The Bears are off to a 5-2 start this season, while the Saints are 4-2, but both squads have shown cracks in the armor.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles has played poorly enough in losses to the Colts and Rams this season to reignite the quarterback controversy in Chicago, with Mitchell Trubisky hoping for another chance to prove that his playmaking ability gives the offense some upside.

However, against a Saints defense that ranks seven in the NFL in yards allowed, the Bears are likely to have a tough time moving the chains again. Meanwhile, as strong as Chicago's defense has been, they'll have their work cut out against a Saints offense that ranks seventh in scoring.

The model says New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara will produce 112 scrimmage yards, while the Saints' defense produces three sacks and two turnovers. Those are big reasons why the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that New Orleans wins outright 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 8 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Ravens vs. Steelers and Browns vs. Raiders. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

So who should you pick in every Week 8 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard?