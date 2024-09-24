The Broncos, Giants, Rams and Panthers all won outright as underdogs of at least 5.5 points in Week 3 and anyone making NFL office pool picks will be on the lookout for NFL upsets once again in Week 4. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert aggravated his high ankle sprain and had to exit a Week 3 loss to the Steelers. Now, his status is murky heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City is laying eight points in the latest Week 4 NFL lines, but significant favorites have been suspect in the NFL all season.

Can the Chargers pull off the upset and which underdogs on the Week 4 NFL schedule might be worth adding to your NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

In Week 4, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5) beating the Washington Commanders at home. The model is projecting a 31-27 win for the Cardinals, who secure the straight-up victory in nearly 60% of simulations.

The Cardinals are 1-2 on the season but have been competitive in losses against the Bills and Dolphins, two bonafide Super Bowl contenders, and were dominant against the Rams. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has three touchdown catches in the last two weeks and he figures to give the Washington secondary issues on Sunday.

Kyler Murray is completing 68.6% of his passes this season and has thrown for five touchdowns with only one interception. He's averaging 7.4 yards per pass attempt and a staggering 10.7 yards per rush and that ability to keep the Cardinals moving as both a passer and runner will test a Washington defense that ranked 29th in points allowed and 31st in net adjusted yards per pass attempt entering Week 3. See all of SportsLine's Week 4 NFL predictions here.

How to make Week 4 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 4 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Ravens vs. Bills, Buccaneers vs. Eagles and Packers vs. Vikings. It's also calling for a pair upsets you won't want to miss. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 4 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.