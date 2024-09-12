The NFL season is underway and big Week 1 NFL upsets included the Patriots beating the Bengals as 8.5-point underdogs and the Steelers (+4.5) pulling off a win over the Falcons. Success in NFL office pool picks is often tied to your ability to recalibrate as the season goes on, but there's always the risk of overcorrecting. Kansas City lost the NFL Kickoff Game last year, but went on to win its next six and then won a third Super Bowl in five years at season's end. Now, the Ravens will hope they can recreate that path to a championship after losing by a toe to the Chiefs last Thursday to open the season.

The Ravens will now take on the Raiders, who are also off to an 0-1 start, so who should you back that contest and in every other game with your Week 2 NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during Week 2. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Los Angeles Chargers (-6) win comfortably on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

It's been an offseason of change for both squads, with the Chargers welcoming Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL after winning a national title at Michigan and the Panthers turning to first-year head coach Dave Canales. However, they started on very different notes, with Carolina losing 47-10 against New Orleans while Los Angeles managed a 22-10 win over Las Vegas.

Harbaugh's squad seemed to impose its will on the Raiders, rushing for 176 yards as a team with J.K. Dobbins carrying the ball 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers also won the turnover battle 3-0 and now they'll take on a Panthers squad that lost the turnover battle 3-1 against the Saints. Carolins was -9 in turnover differential in 2023 and that's a big reason why the model has the Chargers winning in nearly 80% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 2 NFL predictions here.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Jaguars vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Saints and Ravens vs. Raiders. It's also calling for two Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game, and which Super Bowl contenders should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.