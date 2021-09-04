Two AFC playoff teams will meet in Buffalo as the Bills welcome the Steelers during the Week 1 NFL schedule. Fans at one time talked about Ben Roethlisberger the way they now talk about Josh Allen, but who should you back with your NFL office pool picks? Another Week 1 matchup in which the quarterbacks are getting plenty of attention will take place in New England, where the Patriots host to the Dolphins. New Patriots starter Mac Jones will face the man he backed up at Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa, but which side should you select with your NFL picks?

The latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook list the Bills as 6.5-point favorites, while the Dolphins are catching 2.5 points, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. However, Week 1 is always the trickiest week for making NFL predictions since picks are based on what happened last year or moves made during the offseason. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 1 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: San Francisco cruises past Detroit in a Week 1 matchup. The Niners are also projected to cover the 7.5 spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Lions couldn't find their way at home last year, going 1-7 at Ford Field with an average margin of defeat of 13.6 points. Meanwhile, the 49ers played better on the road than at home, as five of their six victories were away from San Francisco.

No team was hit with the injury bug worse than San Francisco last year, which lost a combined 166 games due to injuries, over 30 more than any other team. Those players, many of whom were stars, are now back to face a listless Lions team that's in rebuild mode. Detroit will have a new starting quarterback and top two receivers, so asking them all to gel against a dominant Niners defense is a bit much.

Then there's Detroit's defense, which deserves mention only because of its year. The Lions allowed a league-worst 32.4 points per game, the second-most since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The model projects the 49ers' deep backfield to account for more than 150 rushing yards and San Francisco to win in well over 70 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Seahawks vs. Colts and Chiefs vs. Browns. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last five years and went an outstanding 120-78 last season.