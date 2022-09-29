The Los Angeles Chargers were a popular pick to win the Super Bowl ahead of the 2022 NFL season. However, the Chargers are in jeopardy of starting the season 1-3 after suffering a lopsided 38-10 setback at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Chargers will now visit the Houston Texans in a key matchup on Sunday. Last week, the AFC South went 3-0 against the AFC West, which could spell trouble for the Chargers and anyone backing them with their NFL office pool picks.

According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Chargers are 5.5-point favorites on the road. Should L.A. be part of your Week 4 NFL football pool picks? Should your NFL confidence pool picks include a larger favorite like the Eagles (-6.5) against the Jaguars or the Packers (-10.5) against the Patriots? Before you make your Week 4 NFL pick'em predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions from the model: The Detroit Lions comfortably beat the Seattle Seahawks at home. The Seahawks pulled off a shocking upset against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but they've struggled mightily since then. In fact, Seattle has given up 27 points in its last two games and is averaging just 15.7 points per game this season, which ranks 29th.

Detroit is averaging 31.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been sensational for the Lions, recording 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. St. Brown is projected to record seven receptions for 74 yards in the model's latest simulations, while Seattle quarterback Geno Smith throws for fewer than 225 yards. SportsLine's model projects the Lions will win this matchup over 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's Week 4 NFL pool picks here.

