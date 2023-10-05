NFL office pool picks can help you stay engaged throughout the season. The Week 5 NFL schedule could be upset-laden once again after multiple underdogs won outright last week. However, one team that took care of business was the San Francisco 49ers, who secured a 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals as 14.5-point favorites. Star running back Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns in San Francisco's victory and has now scored in 13 straight games for the 49ers, a franchise record that was held by Jerry Rice.

The 49ers will square off against the Dallas Cowboys, creating a dilemma for anyone making NFL confidence pool picks. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys in the Week 5 NFL odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions from the model: The Detroit Lions (-10) comfortably beat the Carolina Panthers at home. The Lions made a statement to the league with their convincing 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday.

Detroit's defense wreaked havoc against the Packers, recording five sacks and two interceptions. Running back David Montgomery also had a strong showing against Green Bay, carrying the ball 32 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have struggled offensively this season, averaging just 16.8 points per game. Carolina is winless through the first four weeks of the 2023 season and 2-12 in its last 14 games on the road. SportsLine's model expects Carolina's road struggles will continue on Sunday as the Lions record a comfortable 28-18 win at home. See the rest of the model's Week 5 NFL pool picks here.

