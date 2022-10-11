The Philadelphia Eagles will try to maintain their perfect start to the year when they host Dallas during the Week 6 NFL schedule. Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but should you trust them with your Week 6 NFL office pool picks? There are three teams favored by at least one touchdown in the latest Week 6 NFL lines, creating a tricky dilemma when it comes to Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your Week 6 NFL pick'em predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 6 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 6 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: The Green Bay Packers take care of business against the New York Jets. Green Bay will be motivated to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Giants in London last week. The Packers held a 20-10 lead at halftime before allowing several scores late in the game, but they have won both of their games at Lambeau Field this season.

The Jets are in a letdown spot after winning consecutive games against the Steelers and Dolphins. They took advantage of Miami's quarterback situation last week, but they will now face one of the top signal-callers in league history on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers throws for more than 280 yards and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, one reason why Green Bay is winning this game well over 70% of the time. See the rest of the model's Week 6 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 6 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Bills vs. Chiefs and Seahawks vs. Cardinals. It's also calling for several big favorites to struggle more than expected and several surprising teams to hang tough. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game? And which underdogs should you back? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 146-106 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.