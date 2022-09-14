The Tennessee Titans entered the year as the defending No. 1 seed in the AFC, but their season-opener was spoiled by the New York Giants in a 21-20 upset. Titans running back Derrick Henry averaged just 3.9 yards per carry on 21 attempts, with his longest run of the day being 18 yards. He will now face one of the top teams in the league during the Week 2 NFL schedule, as the Titans visit Buffalo for a Monday night showdown. Buffalo could be among the popular NFL confidence pool picks, but should you try to gain ground by fading the Bills in your NFL office pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions from the model: The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1) build on their season-opening win with a seven-point victory at home against the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh was expected to take a step back this season with Mitchell Trubisky taking over at quarterback, which is why the Steelers were seven-point underdogs at Cincinnati in Week 1. They used five turnovers to pull off the upset, though, and they have now covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games against AFC opponents.

Pittsburgh is expected to be without star linebacker T.J. Watt due to a pectoral injury, but running back Najee Harris could play through his foot injury. The model believes those injuries are being too heavily accounted for in this line, as the Steelers win in over 60% of simulations. They were an outstanding home team down the stretch last year, going 6-0-1 in their final seven games in Pittsburgh. See the rest of the model's Week 2 NFL pool picks here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Ravens vs. Dolphins and Jaguars vs. Colts. It's also calling for another underdog to pull off an upset and several big favorites to struggle more than they are expected to.

