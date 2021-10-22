Regardless of whether you're entering NFL office pool picks or NFL confidence pool picks, the middle portion of the season is critical. The Cardinals are the only unbeaten team in the NFL and have won three times as road underdogs through six weeks. Not only that, but their average margin of victory this season has been an impressive 14.2 points per game. Can you trust Kyler Murray and company this week with your NFL football pool picks?

This week, Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite over Houston, so does that mean you should pencil them in for maximum points as you make your Week 7 NFL pick'em predictions? Or should you lean on the other double-digit favorites in the Week 7 NFL odds, with the Rams favored by 15 over the Lions and the Buccaneers favored by 12.5 over the Bears? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 7 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 7 of the 2021 season on an incredible 125-85 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 7 NFL pick'em predictions from the model: The Raiders cruise past the Eagles for a comfortable seven-point win. Derek Carr has put together three consecutive 4,000-yard seasons, but he's evolved his game and is attacking defenses downfield in a way we simply haven't seen before.

Carr and the Raiders have completed 32 passes of 20 or more yards in the first six games this year and Carr has thrown for a staggering 1,946 yards while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. Carr is averaging a career-best 8.4 yards per attempt and the Eagles will have their hands full trying to deal with this downfield passing attack on Sunday.

Henry Ruggs III (22.3 yards per catch) and Bryan Edwards (20.3) are taking the tops off secondaries, while Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake have been used to lull defenses asleep underneath. The model sees everyone but Drake exceeding 50 yards receiving against the Eagles to help the Raiders win in well over 60 percent of simulations.

