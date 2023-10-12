Two NFC North rivals will collide in Week 6 when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Vikings have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings against Chicago. However, Minnesota is 2-8-1 against the spread in its last 11 games overall. The latest Week 6 NFL odds list the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites on the road, but should you include Minnesota in your Week 6 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 6 NFL schedule, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5) on Monday Night Football. Will Prescott lead his team to victory on the road or will the Chargers pull off the upset for anyone making NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 6 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Head to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 6 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: The Los Angeles Rams (-7) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. The Cardinals have lost four of their first five games this season and struggled mightily against the Rams in recent years. In fact, Arizona is 2-11 in its last 13 meetings against the Rams.

Arizona's aerial attack lacks potency, with the Cardinals averaging just 185.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Rams are averaging 270.0 passing yards per game, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. In addition, the Cardinals are just 2-10-1 against the spread in their last 13 meetings against the Rams and have lost their last five games on the road. SportsLine's model expects Los Angeles' defense to hold the Cardinals to just 20 points, helping the Rams win outright in well over 60% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 6 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 6 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Vikings vs. Bears, Seahawks vs. Bengals, and Cowboys vs. Chargers. It's also calling for several favorites to struggle big-time. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game, and which favorites should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.