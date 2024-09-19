Several intriguing NFL matchups will take the spotlight during the Week 3 NFL schedule. One of the headliners is Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds according to the SportsLine Consensus. The Chiefs have won 12 of their last 14 games on the road, but should you back Kansas City to pull off the victory on the road in your Week 3 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 3 NFL schedule, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (-1) to town for a star-studded showdown. Will Prescott lead his team to victory at home, or will the Ravens finally secure their first win of the season? Which NFL confidence pool picks should you lock in? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 3, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) to win comfortably at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins received a significant blow when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins failed to score a single point in the second half against the Bills, and now they'll take on a Seahawks team loaded with offensive talent.

The Seahawks are led by QB Geno Smith, who threw for 327 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the Patriots. Wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the win, while running back Zach Charbonnet finished with nearly 70 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. SportsLine's model says that Seattle wins in well over 70% of simulations on Sunday, predicting a double-digit victory on average. See all of SportsLine's Week 3 NFL predictions here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Cowboys vs. Ravens, Steelers vs. Chargers and Saints vs. Eagles. It's also calling for an upset you won't want to miss. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

