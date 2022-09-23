Atlanta will try to avoid an 0-3 start to the season when it travels to Seattle on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule. The Falcons lost to New Orleans by one point in their season-opener before falling to the Rams by just four points in Week 2. They are currently underdogs for the third consecutive week, but Seattle is just a 2-point favorite in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Seahawks are coming off a blowout loss to San Francisco, so can you trust either team with your Week 3 NFL office pool picks? That is just one of eight games with a spread of three points or less, making it difficult to rank Week 3 NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 3 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 3 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions from the model: The Chicago Bears (-2.5) earn a win at home against the Houston Texans. Houston surprised many NFL fans when it played to a tie against Indianapolis in Week 1, but the Texans sputtered offensively in a 16-9 loss at Denver last week. Chicago got off to a strong start at home this season when it recorded a 19-10 win over San Francisco in its opener, so the Bears will be confident playing in front of their home crowd again on Sunday.

Houston's offense is expected to struggle again, with quarterback Davis Mills throwing for just 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the model's latest simulations. Chicago has a pair of quality running backs in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, both of whom are predicted to average more than 4.0 yards per carry in this game. Their success will allow Chicago to control the tempo, which is why the Bears are winning more than 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's Week 3 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 3 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like 49ers vs. Broncos and Titans vs. Raiders. It's also calling for several big favorites to struggle more than expected and several shocking teams to hang tough. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 3 NFL game? And which underdog pulls off a huge upset? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 139-102 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.