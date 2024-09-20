Two unbeaten teams are will square off Sunday when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (2-0) visit Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings (2-0). The Texans are coming off a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Vikings sprung a surprising 23-17 upset over the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Texans are 0-5 in their past five meetings with the Vikings, but Minnesota is just 1-4 in its past five games as an underdog. The latest Week 3 NFL odds list the Vikings as two-point underdogs at home, but should you target Minnesota in your Week 3 NFL office pool picks and NFL confidence pool picks?

Minnesota's offense is averaging 357.5 yards per game this season, while the defense is giving up just 11.5 points per contest. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 3, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) to win comfortably at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Seahawks needed overtime last Sunday but Seattle ultimately secured a 23-20 victory over the New England Patriots on the road. Quarterback Geno Smith was efficient in the win, completing 34 of 44 pass attempts for 327 yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both had double-digit catches for more than 100 yards in the win and now they'll take on a Miami team reeling after its 31-10 setback against the Bills.

The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) on Sunday, a major blow for one of the league's top offensive units. Miami's aerial attack isn't as explosive without Tagovailoa under center and the Dolphins failed to score a single point in last week's loss to Buffalo. That's a big reason why the model says that Seattle wins in well over 70% of simulations, predicting a 28-18 final score on average. See all of SportsLine's Week 3 NFL predictions here.

