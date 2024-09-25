If you played chalk in your NFL office pool picks last week, you probably gave up ground to your friends, family and co-workers. There were seven NFL underdogs who won outright last Sunday alone and the Week 4 NFL schedule has the potential for more NFL upsets as well. The Panthers were 5.5-point underdogs against the Raiders last week and they're being spotted 4.5 points against the Bengals in Week 4. How should you approach the game with your NFL confidence pool picks?

The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs in Chicago despite winning as 6-point underdogs against the 49ers last weekend. Who comes out on top in those matchups and which Week 4 NFL upsets should be on your radar as you make your Week 4 NFL football picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 4, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5) beating the Washington Commanders at home. Don't let Arizona's 1-2 record fool you, the Cardinals dominated the Rams and gave the Bills and Lions everything they could handle in their two losses.

Jonathan Gannon's squad has won in the trenches early in the season, ranking sixth in the NFL in yards per carry (5.2) and seventh in the league in yards per carry allowed (3.9). Meanwhile, the Cardinals' passing attack has been incredibly varied this season, with four different players already catching at least 10 passes over the first three weeks.

Marvin Harrison Jr. in particular has come alive over the last two weeks after recording one catch for four yards in the opener. He's caught nine passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks and the Commanders were already torched by a rookie wide receiver this season. Malik Nabers had 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 and the model has the Cardinals riding Harrison to a win in nearly 70% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 4 NFL predictions here.

