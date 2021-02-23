The 2021 NFL offseason won't officially begin until March 17, but starting this week, all 32 teams are allowed to begin using franchise tags in anticipation of free agency. From Feb. 23-March 9, each club can designate one player with a franchise or transition tag, essentially securing their rights for the upcoming season -- and setting the stage for a potential long-term agreement or trade.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora anticipates that a record number of players could be tagged in 2021 as teams navigate a pandemic-affected salary cap, especially as "more progressive" front offices potentially use the tag to orchestrate other moves.

Below, you'll find a brief refresher on the tags and what they do, as well as a running tracker of every player tagged this offseason:

How do the tags work?

Franchise tags are essentially one-year contract offers that come in two forms: exclusive and non-exclusive.

are essentially one-year contract offers that come in two forms: exclusive and non-exclusive. Exclusive tags restrict negotiating rights to the tagging team and pay out an average of the top five salaries at the player's position in the current year, or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater.

restrict negotiating rights to the tagging team and pay out an average of the top five salaries at the player's position in the current year, or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Non-exclusive tags , which are more common, pay out an average of the top five tag amounts at the player's position from the previous five years (applied to the current cap), or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer -- and would also receive two first-round draft picks in the event the player signs elsewhere.

, which are more common, pay out an average of the top five tag amounts at the player's position from the previous five years (applied to the current cap), or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer -- and would also receive two first-round draft picks in the event the player signs elsewhere. Transition tags are also one-year contract offers. They pay out an average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer. If the tagging team declines to match, it would not receive any compensation in return.

2021 tag tracker

Note: Players will be listed alphabetically according to team.