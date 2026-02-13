In the blink of an eye, the NFL has gone from gearing up for Super Bowl LX to now taking its first steps into the offseason. This is a period on the league calendar when roster building takes primary focus, and one of the initial decisions that'll soon be put in front of front offices across all 32 teams is whether to deploy the franchise tag or the transition tag for pending free agents. The window for teams to designate one or both of those tags runs from Feb. 17 through March 3.

As a quick reminder, the franchise tag locks a player into a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for the upcoming season at a salary based on the average of the top-five salaries at their position or 120% of the player's previous salary (whichever is higher). In this scenario, another team could sign the franchised player to an offer sheet but would have to give the player's original team two first-round draft picks as compensation if it does not elect to match.

2026 NFL franchise tag primer: What we're hearing on top candidates and early tag decisions Jonathan Jones

Meanwhile, the transition tag is a cheaper version of the franchise tag. It's still a one-year tender, but the salary is the average of the top 10 salaries for their position. The player can also negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet. The original team has the right to match, but will receive no compensation if they decline and the player departs.

Courtesy of Spotrac, here are the projected franchise tag and transition tag figures for each position.

Position Franchise tag Transition tag Quarterback $47,242,000 $40,744,000 Wide receiver $28,037,000 $24,390,000 Offensive line $27,764,000 $25,101,000 Linebacker $27,559,000 $22,983,000 Defensive tackle $27,424,000 $21,882,000 Defensive end $26,710,000 $22,390,000 Cornerback $20,783,000 $17,466,000 Safety $20,758,000 $16,369,000 Tight end $16,007,000 $13,529,000 Running back $14,186,000 $11,410,000 Kicker or Punter $6,846,000 $6,133,000

Now that we have the lay of the land, let's take a look at potential franchise tag candidates for each team in the NFL. We'll also provide our prediction on whether they'll actually receive the tag.

Arizona Cardinals

Thompson is arguably Arizona's top free agent this offseason after developing into a starter at safety alongside Budda Baker. In 15 games last season, he had 95 tackles and six pass breakups to go along with a sack. While Thompson has been a starter, he may not rise to the level of a tag candidate, despite the Cardinals projecting to have about $42.1 million in space. Arizona last used the franchise tag back in 2017 with Chandler Jones and deployed the transition tag on Kenyan Drake in 2020, so the organization doesn't have a history of pulling this lever. It also has an in-house replacement in Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts ATL • TE • #8 TAR 118 REC 88 REC YDs 928 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Pitts hasn't become the generational type of player the Falcons had hoped he'd be when they selected him with the fourth overall pick back in 2021. That said, he is coming off a career year in many respects, notching new highs in receptions and receiving touchdowns. Pitts made $10.8 million on his fifth-year option in 2025, and a $6 million bump under the franchise tag wouldn't be too crazy. It'd also give the organization another year to see if he can keep turning the corner, particularly under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Prediction: Tagged

Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely BAL • TE • #80 TAR 36 REC 27 REC YDs 307 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Tyler Linderbaum is Baltimore's more important free agent, but he isn't really an option for the franchise tag, given that the offensive line position is blanketed into one giant group. A tag for Linderbaum would mean him seeing roughly $27 million, which is nearly $10 million more than Creed Humphrey, who is the highest-paid center in the league at $18 million a year. So with Linderbaum out of the equation, the next candidate could be Likely. He has been a reliable weapon for them in the passing game and will only be 26 by the start of next season. That said, Mark Andrews is currently being paid about $13 million per season, and it's possible that the team doesn't want to tie up nearly $30 million on two players at the same position. The Ravens will likely look to bring Likely back, but at a lower number than the tag from an AAV standpoint.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo rarely uses the franchise tag and doesn't have an obvious candidate this time around, so that trend will likely continue. In theory, Connor McGovern could've been a candidate, but, as we noted with Linderbaum above, it doesn't make financial sense to franchise a center because of how the league blankets all offensive linemen together.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Carolina Panthers

Rico Dowdle CAR • RB • #5 Att 236 Yds 1076 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Rico Dowdle set new highs in yards from scrimmage (1,373) and total touchdowns (7) during his first season with the Panthers. When looking at his season from 10,000 feet, you'd think he'd be under consideration for the tag, particularly with the number for running backs not being too crazy. However, Dowdle started to lose his footing on the lion's share of touches down the stretch, and had just five carries in the playoff loss to Los Angeles. Carolina could look to retain him, but not by using the tag.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Chicago Bears

Wright is coming off a breakout fifth season in the NFL, where he started in 16 of Chicago's 17 regular-season games. The corner broke up 11 passes, tallied five interceptions, and had 80 tackles, all of which were career highs. That also saw him receive a Pro Bowl nod. The franchise tag for a corner is projected to be around $20 million this offseason, and considering the Bears are currently projected to be about $5.3 million over the salary cap, the tag likely isn't an option for Wright.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals are seemingly in a never-ending contract dispute. For the past few offseasons, the two sides have been embroiled in a contract dispute that has included multiple trade requests, but to no avail. Last summer, they agreed to a restructured contract that set a maximum value of $30 million for 2025. While it seemed Hendrickson would leave Cincinnati, NFL Media reported on Super Bowl Sunday that the Bengals could end up tagging him. Given the volatility surrounding both parties, it wouldn't be surprising if they ultimately do it, but it does seem like this should be a point where both sides move on.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Cleveland Browns

Bush broke out in 2025 during his second year with the Browns. The seven-year veteran posted career highs in tackles (125), interceptions (three), and pass breakups (eight) last season. He'll be just 28 at the start of next season, but despite that late breakout and solid age, the tag doesn't make much sense for Cleveland. The Browns have just $3.2 million in projected space at the moment, and spending $27.5 million on Bush via the tag doesn't seem to match up to the value he'd receive on the open market.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens DAL • WR • #3 TAR 137 REC 93 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

The Cowboys are reportedly expected to place the franchise tag on Pickens, who had a sensational 1,400-yard season for Dallas in 2025. While Pickens' status with the Cowboys appears secure for 2026, it'll be interesting to see whether this tag serves as a placeholder until they reach a long-term extension.

Prediction: Tagged.

Denver Broncos

Franklin-Myers has posted 14.5 sacks over his last two seasons with the Broncos and was a central piece of Denver's arguably best defense in the league in 2025. His production makes him a candidate to be tagged, but the Broncos do have other needs along the roster and about $28.8 million to fill them. That could result in Franklin-Myers departing for a lucrative offer elsewhere.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Detroit Lions

Anzelone is one of Detroit's notable free agents this offseason and is coming off a 2025 campaign where he posted 95 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine pass breakups (career-high), and an interception. While he's a starter within this defense, he doesn't rise to the level of the Lions rolling out the tag, especially as he'll turn 32 early next season.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 85 REC 55 REC YDs 724 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Doubs led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards in 2025 and was tied for the most receiving touchdowns. Throughout his tenure, the wideout has been an underrated piece to the Green Bay offense, and is now looking at unrestricted free agency. While Doubs has been a strong contributor, he's not of the caliber of player to use the franchise tag on. The tag is projected to pay Doubs about $28 million, which far exceeds his current market value of $12 million per season (via Spotrac).

Prediction: Not tagged.

Houston Texans

Ingram started 14 games for the Texans at right guard after being acquired by the team last March in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Last year, he gave up five sacks and 21 pressures, according to TruMedia. As we noted before, because offensive linemen are in one big basket, it wouldn't make sense for Houston to shell out that tag for Ingram and pay him well above his positional worth.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 68.0 YDs 3101 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

Daniel Jones revitalized his career with the Colts last season, notching career-best marks across the board. His play was setting him up for a lucrative payday this offseason, but a torn Achilles tendon in early December erased the final frame of Jones' season and may have thrown a wrench into that extension. Indy will be motivated to keep Jones around and see if he can rekindle that magic as he recovers from this injury, so the tag suddenly becomes a logical first step. The Colts could merely let Jones play out the year on the tag or use it as a placeholder until they hammer out a long-term deal. Either way, Jones seems destined to be tagged.

Prediction: Tagged

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne JAC • RB • #1 Att 260 Yds 1107 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Jacksonville is up against the salary cap, with the current projection at about $11.4 million over. That casts doubt on Etienne receiving the tag, clouding his future with the Jaguars. Etienne's 13 total touchdowns were a new career-high, but may be expendable for the Jaguars. After all, the team drafted Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round last year and could look to increase his workload in 2025. All that seems to indicate Etienne is not tagged.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Kansas City Chiefs

Cook has been a starter in Kansas City's secondary over the last three years and is coming off a 2025 season in which he posted the highest tackle total (85) and pass breakups (six). At just 26, he fits the profile of someone who could receive the tag, but the Chiefs do not have the financial flexibility to add it to their books. While they'll likely restructure several of their veterans, Kansas City is currently projected to be $54.9 million over the salary cap (the highest in the NFL).

Prediction: Not tagged.

Las Vegas Raiders

Most of the attention this offseason will be on Maxx Crosby and his future with the Raiders, but don't forget that Malcolm Koonce has also flashed at times during his tenure. After a knee injury erased his entire 2024 season, Koonce inked a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with Las Vegas last offseason and posted 4.5 sacks (13 quarterback hits) over 17 games (three starts) in 2025. The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league this offseason, and while Koonce could factor into their plans for how they'll spend that money, he is not the caliber of player they'll retain via the franchise tag.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Los Angeles Chargers

Oweh seemed to simply need a change of scenery to live up to his first-round billing. After being traded from the Ravens to the Chargers in early October, Oweh went on a tear. In 12 games, he posted 7.5 sacks. Because of that production, his pedigree as a late-blooming first-round pick, and the Chargers possessing the third-most cap space in the league, they could use some of that capital to tag Oweh.

Prediction: Tagged.

Los Angeles Rams

Curl is finishing up a two-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Rams in March 2024. The safety is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career, notching a new high in tackles (122), while matching his career-best mark in sacks. Curl also had five pass breakups and two interceptions. Curl will be 27 by the start of next season, and while he's started within Sean McVay's defense, he isn't a logical option to be retained via the franchise tag. Spotrac projects his market value to be roughly $10 million per season, and the tag would be double that.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins do not have a pending free agent that truly warrants consideration to be tagged. Jack Jones started all 17 games for Miami last season, but he wasn't shutting opposing wideouts down. He broke up six passes and had one interception, while allowing a career-worst 119.3 passer rating. While he may be one of the notable free agents Miami has this offseason, he's not going to be tagged.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota is currently set to be $40.1 million over the salary cap, so it has a lot of work to do before the start of free agency. Looking at the crop of soon-to-be free agents, the Vikings don't have anyone it makes sense to tag. Linebacker Eric Wilson had a strong season in his return to Minnesota, posting 115 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. However, the linebacker tag number is massive, and handing out that type of money to someone who'll turn 32 next season doesn't make sense. The Vikings should be able to keep Wilson at a much cheaper figure.

Prediction: Not tagged.

New England Patriots

Chaisson signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Patriots last offseason, and the former first-round pick took advantage of his opportunity with a strong season in New England. His 7.5 sacks over the regular season were a career high, and he added three more sacks over the course of the team's run to Super Bowl LX. That showing has likely earned Chaisson a solid payday, but it may not be enough for the Patriots to tag him. That's particularly true given the Patriots' need to spend big elsewhere on the roster, along with a looming Christian Gonzalez extension.

Prediction: Not tagged.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is another team without a no-doubt franchise-tag candidate, with the most notable free agent arguably being cornerback Alontae Taylor. He's only 27 years old, so there is still good football in front of him after a 2025 season where he broke up 11 passes to go along with two interceptions, two sacks, and 83 tackles. The Saints are roughly $6 million over the salary cap at the moment, so the team doesn't have the financial flexibility to pull off a tag, either.

Prediction: Not tagged.

New York Giants

Wan'Dale Robinson NYG • WR • #17 TAR 140 REC 92 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson is coming off his first 1,000-yard season since being a second-round pick of the Giants in 2022. At just 25 years old, the wideout will have a strong market when he hits free agency, but his stature doesn't rise to the level of being franchised by New York, which has just $6.9 million in cap space to work with currently.

Prediction: Not tagged.

New York Jets

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 243 Yds 1065 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Hall was a one-man offense for most of last season with the Jets, topping 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career and posting his third consecutive season with at least 1,300 scrimmage yards. He's going to command a strong figure in free agency, but I don't think he has an appetite to stay with the Jets, which makes tagging him complicated for the organization.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia traded a third-round pick for Phillips at the trade deadline, and while it could recoup a compensatory third rounder if he leaves, one would think that it would want to see more from the pass rusher, especially after a strong tenure in the second half of the year. After acquiring Phillips, the Eagles were sixth in the NFL in pressure rate and tied for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL. Given that success, it'd make sense to tag him with an eye toward an extension.

Prediction: Tagged.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenneth Gainwell PIT • RB • #14 Att 114 Yds 537 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

The Steelers have no realistic option to franchise their pending free agents. Aaron Rodgers' deal is technically set to expire, but it seems he'll either re-sign with Pittsburgh or retire. Meanwhile, the likes of Kyle Dugger and Isaac Seumalo don't make a ton of sense to tag either. Neither does Kenneth Gainwell, but the back was a spark for the franchise this season and is a noteworthy free agent to be. He went over 1,000 yards from scrimmage with eight touchdowns this season, and the Steelers should look to bring him back, just not on the tag.

Prediction: Not tagged.

San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 90 REC 55 REC YDs 643 REC TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

Jennings came back down to earth a bit after a breakout 2024 season, but was still productive. Spotrac gives the Niners wideout a market value of about $22.6 million in AAV, which falls below the franchise tag figure, so it seems unlikely San Francisco will tag him, despite having about $42.9 million in available space.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 221 Yds 1027 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Walker couldn't have asked for a better end to his 2025 season before heading to the doorstep of free agency. He was a key cog in his team's Super Bowl LX win, earning MVP honors in the process after totaling 161 yards from scrimmage in the win. Walker was vital to that championship run and fellow Seattle back Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the divisional round. With all those factors in mind, it makes sense for the Seahawks to retain Walker, given their $72.2 million in available cap space. The $14.1 million it would cost by using the franchise tag, however, could be a bit too rich, as it'd put him above the likes of Jonathan Taylor in Indy. This may be a tag situation, a placeholder until an extension is reached.

Prediction: Tagged.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 62 REC 30 REC YDs 368 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Evans is set to become a free agent, but it's highly unlikely the Bucs keep him -- or any other free agent -- in Tampa via the franchise tag. The veteran wideout is in the twilight of his career and was just coming off a deal that paid him an AAV of $20.5 million. The projected tag for receivers is roughly $28 million, so it doesn't make sense. That said, it feels like the two sides will come to terms on a deal, given how important Evans is to the fabric of the franchise.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Tennessee Titans

Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN • TE • #85 TAR 79 REC 56 REC YDs 560 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Okonkwo is a talented pass catcher who has flashed at times, but it's hard to see Tennessee using the franchise tag on him. The Titans have the most cap space to burn this offseason with a projected $104 million, but using $16 million of that to keep Okonkwo via the franchise tag would be malpractice. With Okonkwo just 26 years old, however, the Titans should look to keep him in-house if the price is right.

Prediction: Not tagged.

Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel WAS • WR • #1 TAR 99 REC 72 REC YDs 727 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Washington has the fifth-most projected cap space this offseason, with about $76 million in its pocket. However, there's no logical player to use some of that capital on through the franchise tag. Deebo Samuel is a notable free agent after the Commanders traded for him last offseason. That said, he didn't play well enough to warrant the $28 million he'd receive if Washington tagged him.

Prediction: Not tagged.