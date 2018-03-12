NFL free agency 2018: Eagles reportedly expected to re-sign CB Patrick Robinson
The veteran nickel corner, a former first-round pick, starred on Philadelphia's Super Bowl defense
There aren't many bigger names on the Philadelphia Eagles' long list of impending 2018 free agents than that of cornerback Patrick Robinson.
The former first-round draft pick, who began his career with the New Orleans Saints and fashioned himself a career as a journeyman starter before starring as the Eagles' top slot option in 2017, figured to command interest across a pass-happy league even in a deep veteran cornerback market. The Arziona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders had already been tied to the 30-year-old defensive back.
Robinson, however, isn't likely to head anywhere but back to Philly, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Eagles "are working to retain" the former Chargers and Colts veteran, Rapoport said via Twitter on Monday, and they are attempting to do so before the official 12 p.m. Eastern start of the NFL's legal tampering period -- the two-day window before free agency that allows players to negotiate and agree to deals with other teams. The expectation, he added, is that Robinson "should be back" after inking a one-year, prove-it contract with Philadelphia last March.
Robinson's four interceptions, which tied a career-best mark, led the Eagles in 2017. With 18 pass deflections as the team's primary nickel corner, he played a prominent role in Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LII, changing the momentum of the Eagles' NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings with a pick-six against fellow free agent-to-be Case Keenum.
-
2018 NFL Free Agency rumors, updates
Follow the latest news, rumors and updates surrounding the latest on NFL free agency
-
Dolphins cutting pricey DT Suh soon
Miami is hoping to shake things up, again, via a flurry of offseason moves
-
Trumaine Johnson is leaving the Rams
Johnson played the last two seasons on the franchise tag but is now moving on
-
Podcast: Browns 'absolutely' got better
Will Brinson and Jason La Canfora break down all the Browns moves and discuss the best available...
-
Sherman, Lynch laugh about SB XLIX loss
John Lynch did a solid job of trolling Seahawks fans while signing the former face of their...
-
Mock: Browns get QB, but not at No. 1
The Browns take a QB, but not with their first pick