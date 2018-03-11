NFL free agency 2018: Five low-cost, high-upside veterans who are worth targeting

Much of the talk surrounding 2018 NFL free agency has to do with quarterbacks -- Kirk Cousins' future, what lies ahead for all three Minnesota Vikings passers, and where stopgap solutions like Sam Bradford and AJ McCarron could wind up, especially now that the Cleveland Browns have already tapped into the trade market for a passer.

Beyond the big names of the open market, however, there are also plenty of players who figure to fly under the radar -- at least in terms of the money they earn in free agency. Here, we're taking a look at some of those players.

While these five veterans may not warrant lucrative contracts once they become available March 14, they do, in fact, make for potentially invaluable additions on the cheap:

RB Jerick McKinnon

He's a relatively big name if you follow the Minnesota Vikings, and he's made it clear entering free agency that he wants to be "the guy" somewhere. But that doesn't mean he's going to command -- or at least successfully command -- top dollar on the market. This is a running back crop that also features Carlos Hyde and Dion Lewis, and even they don't figure to get big bucks at a position that doesn't get as much money as it used to.

Jerick McKinnon will finally look for his own starting gig in 2018. USATSI

Still, with McKinnon, you know you're getting a top-of-the-line scat back with some serious speed. Whether or not you want him as your featured back, which sounds a little too fantastical, he offers tons of ability in the open field, including as a pass catcher. That's worth a lot in today's NFL, and it's assuredly worth whatever reasonable contract you can snag him with.

RB Isaiah Crowell

It's kind of funny that, in a league where running backs are more expendable than ever, the first two guys on this list are running backs. But Crowell is probably going to be worth more than he'll get just because he's been stuck -- clearly against his own desire -- wallowing in the filth that's been the Cleveland Browns. That, coupled with a market that probably won't see even Hyde, Lewis or McKinnon break the bank, makes him an under-the-radar target.

More so than McKinnon, though, he offers the size (5-11, 225) and experience to be something like a featured back. The 25-year-old has never topped 1,000 yards since joining the NFL in 2014, but he's stood out on an otherwise annually dismal Browns offense, averaging 4.45 yards per carry and 34 catches the last two seasons. He figures to have plenty of tread left on the tires, too.

WR Albert Wilson

Here's your prototypical Swiss Army knife addition -- a guy who outdoes the singular label of his position. Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Marqise Lee, Paul Richardson and maybe a half-dozen other wideouts all have starting-caliber recognition, but Wilson is a utility man with the versatility to outplay his contract.

Albert Wilson offers versatility out of the slot coming from the Kansas City Chiefs. USATSI

The Chicago Bears are reportedly already eyeing him up, and that's no surprise considering their new coach, Matt Nagy, saw firsthand what kind of impact Wilson can have in Kansas City -- that of a blossoming slot receiver and big-play threat.

DT DaQuan Jones

Why pay out the wazoo for a guy like Muhammad Wilkerson or even Dontari Poe when you can take an inexpensive swing at this Tennessee Titans up-and-comer? Obviously if proven production is what you're looking for, you're going to have to pay the price. But what Jones offers at age 26 is a potential long-term interior presence who's just entering his prime. A full-time starter since 2015, the former Penn State product ended 2017 on Injured Reserve but began emerging as a disruptive rusher (3.5 sacks) beforehand. At the least, he's a plug-and-play big man (6-4, 322) in the middle of the line.

FS Corey Graham

It's buyer beware whenever it comes to banking on aging defensive backs, but if you're looking for a role player on a team-friendly deal, Graham is your guy. A quiet contributor in a Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles secondary alongside Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, the former cornerback looked plenty spry during 2017, when he picked off two passes manning center field.

Corey Graham quietly had a big role in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning secondary. USATSI

He's no burner at age 32, but his experience as a longtime starter and two-time champ, not to mention his versatility in the secondary, makes him reliable for any kind of mentor or rotational spot.