NFL Free Agency 2018: Live updates, latest rumors and signings on Day 1
The NFL league year officially starts at 4 p.m. ET and there are plenty of moves still to be made
It's Day 1 of the new league year in the NFL and free agency officially began at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. However, there was already a huge flurry of moves on Tuesday (broken down for you here) during the legal tampering period which kicked off Monday at noon ET. In other words, free agency already started, but there are still plenty of free agents available and moves to be made.
And just like Monday and Tuesday, we'll be holding down the fort throughout the entire day right here with all the latest news and updates. Bookmark, refresh and hang out in the live blog for every rumor, signing, release and update you could possibly deal with.
Vikings switched restaurants for Cousins
When the quarterback visited for free agency he required a different restaurant
Butler guesses why Belichick benched him
Butler doesn't sound like he's holding any hard feelings against the Patriots
Buccaneers owner hosts Donald Trump
The president spent some time at the home of Buccaneers owner Ed Glazer on Tuesday
Bills sign AJ McCarron to two-year deal
The Bills sign the ex-Bengals backup after every other starting-caliber quarterback got scooped...
Ranking nine spots for free agent Suh
The Raiders, Colts and Seahawks all make sense, among other possible teams
