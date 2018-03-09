NFL free agency 2018: Which unsigned Eagles players will stay and who will go?

Sometimes winning the Super Bowl can come at a cost.

No one on the Philadelphia Eagles -- let alone a city changed by its 2017 championship -- would trade anything for the Birds' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. But the Eagles won't exactly be basking in their own salary cap space after assembling a title-winning roster, and their offseason could start with as many as four starting-caliber players heading elsewhere.

NFL teams are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents on March 12, and deals can officially be finalized on March 14. So we're taking a look at all 13 Eagles who are scheduled to hit the open market, with predictions on whether they'll be staying or going:

RB Darren Sproles

Darren Sproles could still have a special teams role for the Eagles in 2018. USATSI

The Eagles could easily move on from the veteran, who will be 35 in 2018, and that's because their depth chart is already bolstered with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement at Nos. 1-2. But they could still use his special teams help, and there's a sense that Doug Pederson and Co. wouldn't mind having the beloved utility man go out on his own terms.

Verdict: Stays

RB LeGarrette Blount

By all accounts, Blount loved his time in Philadelphia, and the Eagles couldn't have been unimpressed, either, getting more than 700 yards and a bunch of postseason red-zone success from the big man. But neither Ajayi nor Clement are going anywhere, and if Sproles is back even as just a punt returner, Blount's going to have a hard time finding a role. While the Eagles could definitely wait it out and bring him back on another non-guaranteed rental deal, the safer bet is that he heads elsewhere.

Verdict: Goes

RB Kenjon Barner

Even if the Eagles didn't have both Sproles and Blount returning, Barner was going to be the odd man out. He was serviceable as a returner late in the year, but the Eagles figure either to draft a developmental guy or keep working on 2016 pick Donnel Pumphrey.

Verdict: Goes

TE Trey Burton

Trey Burton figures to field interest as a headliner of a light tight end market in 2018. USATSI

The popular opinion is that Burton is all but a lock to go elsewhere, even though the backup enjoys Philadelphia and is very close to Carson Wentz. And in a relatively light tight-end market, he should get decent offers. The Eagles might be better off restocking the position through the draft with Zach Ertz already paid handsomely, and that appears to be the approach they're taking with Burton, openly informing fans on Twitter that he hasn't gotten any hometown offers.

Verdict: Goes

OT Will Beatty

No questions here. He was a late-season insurance addition, and that's it.

Verdict: Goes

DT Beau Allen

His value might be a little overstated in Philadelphia, even if his presence as emergency depth was always welcome. The Eagles are already paying big bucks to both Fletcher Cox and Tim Jernigan, so there's not a whole lot of room for another lucrative deal. Realistically, Allen could field interest and ultimately settle for a hometown discount, but the guess is he flees for a bigger role.

Verdict: Goes

OLB Bryan Braman

Special teamers are tricky, because they certainly have value, but it's not the kind of value that always demands attention early in free agency. With Chris Maragos on track to return in 2018, we'll say Braman hopes to at least stay on speed dial down the road.

Verdict: Goes

OLB Nigel Bradham

Nigel Bradham was a key to the Eagles' front seven in 2017. USATSI

Probably the biggest name among the Eagles' own free agents, Bradham finally earned a national spotlight during the Super Bowl run, and he's probably the market's top 4-3 linebacker outside of Zach Brown. Coordinator Jim Schwartz loves his tenacity, but the rest of the team -- namely personnel chief Howie Roseman -- has appeared more indifferent than expected when asked to address the veteran's future. Initially, it seemed like he'd be back, even at the cost of a Mychal Kendricks trade. Now? Not so much.

Verdict: Goes

OLB Najee Goode

Like Braman, he's kind of a take-it-or-leave-it deal on special teams, albeit with a longer resume. He seems like a no-brainer to have back on a small deal, even if, down the road, the Eagles hunt for a younger, cheaper kick-coverage replacement in the draft or even undrafted free agency.

Verdict: Stays

MLB Dannell Ellerbe

He was just fine as late-season run-down insurance, but there's not a whole lot of reason for the Eagles to bring him back other than if they think they'll be desperately short on bodies for training camp.

Verdict: Goes

CB Patrick Robinson

Patrick Robinson could be a hot commodity as a nickel corner in free agency. USATSI

Initially, he seemed like a far safer bet to depart than Bradham. Philly, after all, has enough developmental talent at corner to enter 2018 comfortably without him, and Robinson wouldn't have much trouble finding a bigger deal from a needy secondary. But now it's looking more and more like Bradham is a long shot to return, and if the Eagles are serious about dealing one of their veteran corners to bulk up on draft picks, re-signing Robinson for depth could very well be a priority.

Verdict: Stays

FS Corey Graham

Could the Eagles target his replacement in the draft? Absolutely. But re-inking him to a minimum-salary-level deal shouldn't be much of a problem, either, even if it means just having him through the preseason. As a center-field No. 3 safety, he offers nice value.

Verdict: Stays

K Caleb Sturgis

Jake Elliott stole the show in 2017, so it's obvious the job is his. Still, Sturgis is no slouch if he returns to his 2016 form, which may have had him kicking in Philly for a while. He should find work somewhere.

Verdict: Goes