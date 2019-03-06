NFL Free Agency 2019: Where will Landon Collins play next season? Five likely landing spots

Despite expectations early in the offseason of retaining him, the New York Giants confirmed Tuesday that they won't be re-signing 25-year-old Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins, at least with their franchise tag.

That means a veteran safety market already stocked with starting-caliber talent will be headlined by a one-time All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Collins, who's been to three straight Pro Bowls since entering the NFL out of Alabama.

Here, we forecast five of the most likely landing spots for the big-name defensive back:

Indianapolis Colts

Until the Colts burn through some of their $100 million in salary cap room, they might as well be named contenders for just about every notable free agent available. And why not? They figure to be in the market for anyone and everyone who can step in and upgrade a spot on an emerging playoff team. Collins, meanwhile, would conceivably be attracted not only to a big-bucks offer but a defense with other promising pieces (Darius Leonard, Malik Hooker, Margus Hunt).

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs might be more desperate for an impact defensive back than the Colts, and that's with Eric Berry already at one of the safety spots. Their issue is cap room. Kansas City is working to free up space by axing or auctioning some of its pass rushers, so they could find a way to get it done. If that's the case, this might be the most ideal scenario: Collins has familiarity with coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs are on the verge of Super Bowl contention, and they reportedly love Collins' game.

New Orleans Saints

This would be one heck of a way for the Saints to replace the ousted Kurt Coleman as a top-three safety and shore up a defensive backfield with title aspirations. Like the Chiefs, affording Collins would require some cap maneuvering, which isn't out of the question. A couple of potentially overlooked hiccups: Former Giants corner Eli Apple, who Collins has called a "cancer," also plays for New Orleans, and it remains to be seen how much the Saints want to spend at the position. They're not that far removed from the Jairus Byrd overpay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here's yet another case of a near-perfect match, with the holdup being cap room. Tampa Bay has some digging to do in order to pursue someone like Collins, but it can be done. You can argue it should be done, too. Collins probably wouldn't balk at the chance to play in Florida for the foreseeable future, especially considering he'd be crowned a long-term centerpiece on a team that's still in dire need of some secondary playmakers. The Bucs reportedly tried trading for Collins in 2018, so they already like him, too.

Washington Redskins

After cutting D.J. Swearinger and getting mixed results from trade acquisition Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington needs a safety (again). This team also prizes Alabama products like no other. Their cap situation isn't horrible, either, although that may heavily depend on what happens with impending free agent Preston Smith. Altogether, unless Indy makes a lucrative offer Collins can't refuse, this just might be the most likely landing spot. Think about it: Collins would get two cracks at his old team each year as a bonus.