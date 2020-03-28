NFL Free Agency 2020: Broncos bring back Shelby Harris on one-year deal, per report

The free agent market for Shelby Harris wasn't as good as initially thought, which was the Denver Broncos' gain. Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Harris agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Broncos, returning to the team he called home for the past three seasons.

Harris finally earned an opportunity to start in Denver last season and made the most of it. Playing all 16 games, Harris finished with 49 tackles, six sacks and nine passes defensed while rotating on the defensive line. Harris is the only one of the three Broncos defensive linemen who were free agents to be brought back thus far.

Harris's deal is for $2.5 million, all of which is guaranteed, with an extra $725,000 of incentives.

Even though the market was not what Harris anticipated, his best fit was with the Broncos, especially after being waived six times in his first three seasons in the NFL. Harris has 122 tackles and 13 sacks in three seasons in Denver, with 16 passes defensed and an interception.

Harris thrived in Vic Fangio's scheme last season and now the Broncos received the defensive lineman at a bargain. He could be in line for a bigger contract with another strong season in 2020.