NFL free agency 2020: Cardinals add former Lions linebacker Devon Kennard, per report
Kennard has recorded seven sacks in each of the past two seasons
Former Lions linebacker Devon Kennard will join the Cardinals on a three-year, $20 million deal that includes $12.25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.
A fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft, Kennard, a Phoenix native, broke into the NFL with the Giants, recording 35 starts during his four seasons in New York. In 2018, he signed with the Lions, recording seven sacks in each of his two seasons with the team. In 2019, Kennard also tallied 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries that included a fumble return for a touchdown during the Lions' midseason victory over the Giants.
Earlier this week, the Cardinals agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with DT Jordan Phillips. They also placed the transition tag on Kenyan Drake, who played well after joining the Cardinals midway through the 2019 season. Arizona's biggest move so far took place on Tuesday, when they agreed to trade David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and fourth-round pick in this year's draft.
Kennard will look to help bolster a Cardinals defense that last season finished 17th in the NFL in sacks, 28th in scoring, 31st in passing and 30th in third down efficiency. Arizona's defensive issues were one of the reasons why the Cardinals posted a 5-10-1 record last season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
Why Brady chose the Bucs, what it means
David Samson sits down to discuss Tom Brady leaving the Patriots
-
Rams re-sign Whitworth for three years
Whitworth, who recently had ankle surgery, has spent the last three seasons with the Rams
-
Cam Newton trade: Three landing spots
Carolina has granted Newton permission to seek a trade, so here's who could be interested
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Redskins 2020 offseason moves tracker
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game