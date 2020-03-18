NFL free agency 2020: Cardinals add former Lions linebacker Devon Kennard, per report

Former Lions linebacker Devon Kennard will join the Cardinals on a three-year, $20 million deal that includes $12.25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

A fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft, Kennard, a Phoenix native, broke into the NFL with the Giants, recording 35 starts during his four seasons in New York. In 2018, he signed with the Lions, recording seven sacks in each of his two seasons with the team. In 2019, Kennard also tallied 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries that included a fumble return for a touchdown during the Lions' midseason victory over the Giants.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with DT Jordan Phillips. They also placed the transition tag on Kenyan Drake, who played well after joining the Cardinals midway through the 2019 season. Arizona's biggest move so far took place on Tuesday, when they agreed to trade David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Kennard will look to help bolster a Cardinals defense that last season finished 17th in the NFL in sacks, 28th in scoring, 31st in passing and 30th in third down efficiency. Arizona's defensive issues were one of the reasons why the Cardinals posted a 5-10-1 record last season.