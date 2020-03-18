NFL free agency 2020: Chris Harris Jr. to sign two-year contract with Chargers, per report

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr., according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. Harris will reportedly earn $20.25 million over two years. Harris has spent all nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos since going undrafted out of Kansas in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has built a strong reputation for himself and a list of accolades that includes Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro.

Harris, 30, has been one of the league's most successful nickelbacks in recent years and now has the opportunity to aid a talented group in Los Angeles. The Chargers were already stocked with Derwin James, Desmond King, Casey Hayward and last year's second-round selection -- Nasir Adderley.

Over the course of nine seasons in the NFL, Harris has missed a total of five games and has recorded at least one interception every year. In 2019, he accumulated 56 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass deflections. In total, he has compiled 518 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 20 interceptions and four touchdowns in his career.

Los Angeles missed out on the Tom Brady sweepstakes and are not pursuing other veteran quarterback options, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The AFC West franchise holds the No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.