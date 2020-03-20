NFL Free Agency 2020: Cowboys sign former Pro Bowler Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to one-year, $4 million deal

The Dallas Cowboys landed one of the top free agents left on the market, signing veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal worth $4 million, terms confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Writer Patrik Walker. Clinton-Dix will get $2.5 million guaranteed from the Cowboys, as he will be reunited with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, who he played for in the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Clinton-Dix had 78 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed last season for the Chicago Bears, as opposing quarterbacks completed just 59.1% of their passes when targeting him. Clinton-Dix only allowed two touchdown passes over the last two seasons as quarterbacks haven't finished with a passer rating over 70 against him.

More important with Clinton-Dix is his durability, as he's never missed a game in his six seasons. A Pro Bowler in 2016, Clinton-Dix has started 90 consecutive games with three different teams dating back to Week 7 of the 2014 season.

The Clinton-Dix signing continues the turnover for the Cowboys at the safety position. Dallas allowed Jeff Heath to walk in free agency as Heath signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys were able to retain Darian Thompson by re-signing him to a two-year contract.

Xavier Woods is heading to the final year of his rookie deal and is due for an extension. Clinton-Dix is expected to start opposite of Woods, who finished with 77 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Woods finished with just a 79.1 passer rating in 2019.

The Cowboys still need to add another player at safety for depth, but they have six draft picks (and three on Day 3) to address that need. Since losing cornerback Byron Jones to the Dolphins, the Cowboys have re-signed Anthony Brown, signed Maurice Canady and have Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie on the final year of their rookie deals.

Dallas is banking on Clinton-Dix to continue to be the reliable safety he has his entire career. The Cowboys went bargain hunting and struck gold.