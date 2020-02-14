NFL free agency 2020: Dez Bryant wants to be 'home' with Cowboys, but committed to NFL return 'either way'

Yes, the XFL is in full swing but no, Dez Bryant wants nothing to do with it. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is too busy working to get back onto an NFL field in 2020, launching an all-out marketing offensive to help his case. From a slew of conditioning videos posted to social media, to working out at The Star in Frisco, Texas -- albeit not an official workout by the Dallas Cowboys as of yet -- the 31-year-old has made it clear time and again he wants back in with the team who took a chance on him as a first-round pick in 2010.

He's made it clear he no longer wants to be the focal point of an NFL offense, but instead a red zone threat, and even offered the Cowboys a chance to make him a tight end -- potentially replacing Jason Witten's role with the club. A source recently told CBS Sports Bryant took the additional step of reaching out to team exec Stephen Jones about possibly rejoining the fold two seasons after having been unexpectedly released, and with both Jones and Bryant confirming the conversation, the former also notes he's not ruling it out.

With that once locked door in Dallas now open, the latter is ready to walk through it at a moment's notice.

Ran into @DezBryant at an event tonight. His thoughts on returning to his @dallascowboys "home." pic.twitter.com/5OfWHZsSTb — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) February 13, 2020

"I'm feeling good," a smiling Bryant said in a recent off-the-cuff interview with Mike Doocy of Fox 4 in Dallas. "I'm just grinding. I'm just working and trying to get back to it. I love it. My vibe's right.

"I'm just trying to get back on that field and make some plays. I miss scoring touchdowns."

He racked up 73 of those in his eight-year career with the Cowboys, an all-time franchise record, along with 7,459 receiving yards. If he gets his way, Bryant will add to that tally and create more distance on that list between himself and Witten.

"Of course [I want to return to the Cowboys], of course. That's home," he said. "Potentially being able to play with [Dak Prescott], [Ezekiel Elliott], Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Michael Gallup, Blake Jarwin -- I think that would be great. I understand that it's their team, but I feel like they got the right pieces to go to the Super Bowl and I feel like I can help be a part of that, if possible."

That said, if the Cowboys don't make him an offer, he still has at least two other clubs he labeled as "dream" destinations -- namely the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

"But, if not, I'm just working and grinding -- trying to get on that field either way," Bryant noted.

The odds of Bryant and the Cowboys renewing their vows two seasons removed from an exceedingly toxic divorce are better than they've ever been, and especially (and not coincidentally) following the team parting ways with longtime head coach Jason Garrett to make way for the hiring of Mike McCarthy. Owner Jerry Jones is in on the idea and with Stephen Jones open to it, they'll leave McCarthy to make the final decision as he preps for his first stint of free agency planning with the team.

As for Bryant, who's now fully recovered from his torn Achilles suffered in 2018 and on level ground after bouts with depression and anxiety, the matured receiver isn't afraid to admit one of the reasons he's not returned prior to 2020 is because he wasn't mentally ready.

His message to all who attempted to sign him the last two seasons is simple: this version is the one they want.

"All the teams who reached out these past two years -- you didn't want that Dez Bryant," he confessed. "I couldn't disrespect myself or the game like that. I'm not there yet, but my vibe, energy and love [are] back. Believe that."