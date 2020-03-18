NFL Free Agency 2020: Former Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd to sign a one-year deal with the Rams
Floyd was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft
Leonard Floyd, the former Chicago Bears pass rusher who just completed his rookie contract, will a one-year, $10 million deal with the Rams that is worth up to $13 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Floyd started in each of his 55 games with the Bears. He tallied 154 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and one forced fumble. In 2019, Floyd recorded 40 tackles and three sacks for the Bears, who finished with a disappointing 8-8 record just one year after winning the NFC North division title.
Floyd's addition helps the Rams replenish some of the defensive players they've lost over the past few days. Dante Fowler -- who posted a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Rams last season -- the Falcons are coming to terms on a three-year, $48 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Vaughn McClure. The Rams reportedly made an effort to keep Fowler but were unsuccessful.
On Tuesday, linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders that is worth up to $36 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On Monday, DE Michael Brockers came to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
No deals will become official until at least Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the official start of the new league year.
