NFL free agency 2020: Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple to sign with the Raiders, per report
The former first round pick will play for his third team in three seasons
Eli Apple has agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders, according to Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times. The 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Apple, a boundary cornerback, started his career with the Giants before being traded to the Saints midway through the 2018 season. The Raiders reportedly had a two-year contract offer for former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., but ultimately decided to instead sign Apple, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, remains on the open market.
Apple has logged 48 career regular season starts in 55 games. He has 233 career tackles, three interceptions, 33 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Last season, his only full season with the Saints, Apple tallied 53 tackles along with one forced fumble and four passes defensed in 15 games.
A starter on Ohio State's 2014 national championship-winning team, Apple joins a Raiders team that has come to terms with several notable signings on the defensive side of the ball over the past few days. Las Vegas will reportedly sign former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton, former Cowboys DT Maliek Collins, former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, and former Buccaneers DE Carl Nassib at the start of the new league year.
While the Saints will lose Apple, they are bringing back safety Malcolm Jenkins, who helped New Orleans win a Super Bowl during the 2009 season. Jenkins earned three Pro Bowl selections during his last four seasons with the Eagles, helping Philadelphia win a Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.
