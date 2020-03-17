NFL Free Agency 2020: Jaguars sign Joe Schobert to huge five-year deal, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded many parts of their defense over the past few weeks but are restocking the unit with Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with Schobert, making him the third-highest paid outside linebacker in the NFL in terms of average annual salary ($10.75 million a year).

Over the past two seasons, Schobert has continued to one of the NFL's most productive linebackers, tallying 236 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over that span. Schobert had 133 tackles and two sacks in 2019 with a career-high four interceptions and nine passes defensed.

After receiving just four starts as a rookie, Schobert enjoyed a breakout season in 2017, as the former Wisconsin standout led the NFL with 144 tackles while earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Schobert has 380 tackles over the last three seasons.

More important to the Jaguars is Schobert's durability, as he played all 1,068 of the Cleveland Browns' defensive snaps in 2017 and 1,059 snaps last season (99% of the team's defensive snaps).

Schobert hoped to re-sign with the Browns, but was expected to move on after meeting with new general manager Andrew Berry a few weeks back.

"Joe is a good player and an even better person. We're going to spend some time with his representation [Joe Panos] this week to talk through his contractual situation," Berry said two weeks ago. "He's obviously earned the right to test the market if he deems that appropriate. But it's one of those situations where we like Joe.

"It obviously has to work for both sides. It has to work for us from a cost perspective with our long-term roster strategy, and obviously it has to be a fit for Joe and his family as well."