NFL free agency 2020: Jets sign Pierre Desir to one-year deal after he was released by Colts, per report

It didn't take long for Pierre Desir to find a new home. The 29-year-old was enjoying a fairly solid run with the Indianapolis Colts, but there won't be a place for him there in 2020. The team opted to release Desir just one year into a three-year, $22.5 million contract signed in 2018 that contained $12 million in guaranteed money -- a surprising move, to say the least. One day later, Desir found a new NFL home, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Desir appeared in 12 games for the Colts in 2019 and logged 11 starts, delivering a career-best in interceptions (3), pass break ups (11) and combined tackles (50). That makes four interceptions and 19 pass break ups in the last two seasons, and Desir also forced two fumbles in 2018 while also recovering one, bouncing back nicely from his bout with injury in 2017.

This is the caliber of cornerback the Colts sent packing, for some odd reason, and the Jets now find themselves undoubtedly giving the nod as starter.

A former fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, it took a while for Desir to find his bearings at the NFL level. He'd spend only two seasons with the Browns before heading to the Los Angeles Chargers for one season, and then signing on with the Colts in 2017. He ultimately landed on injured reserve that year with a shoulder injury, but has been mostly durable since.

His arrival in New York comes at a time when Gang Green desperately needs an upgrade at the position, and his ability to mentor should also pay off in spades.