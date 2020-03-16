NFL Free Agency 2020: Packers sign Rick Wagner to two-year contract, per report

The Green Bay Packers continue their free agent shopping spree, signing right tackle Rick Wagner to a two-year contract. Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Wagner will make $11 million over the two-year contract with $2.25 million in base salaries each year, plus a $1 million roster bonus if he's on the team on the third day of the 2021 league year. Wagner will also get a $250,000 workout bonus which can go up to $750,000. He also has a $2.75 million playtime base escalator in 2021.

Wagner had been with Detroit since the 2017 season. He played the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a five-year, $47.5 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed with the Detroit Lions. He started all 40 games played with the Lions.

Signing Wagner indicates the Packers will be moving on from longtime right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who started 111 of 115 games in his 10 seasons with the Packers. Bulaga, who will be 31 this week, was a first-round pick of the Packers in 2010.

This is the latest free agent splash signing by the Packers over the past few seasons. Green Bay landed Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos during the first wave of free agency last offseason. Green Bay agreed to a two-year deal with Christian Kirksey earlier Monday and now signed Wagner to a two-year contract.

Green Bay finished tied for 12th in the league with 36 sacks allowed on the season, but just 15th in the league in rushing. Adding Wagner is a cheaper option, but it remains to be seen if the Packers offensive line will improve in both those areas.