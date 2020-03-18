NFL Free Agency 2020: Pass rusher Dante Fowler to sign with the Falcons, per report
The former No. 3 overall pick recorded a career high 11.5 sacks in 2019 with the Rams
Dante Fowler and the Falcons are coming to terms on a three-year, $48 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Vaughn McClure. The Rams reportedly made an effort to keep Fowler but were unsuccessful.
The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Fowler, a productive edge rusher, recorded a career high 11.5 sacks last season. He also tallied a career high 58 tackles along with recording two forced fumbles, six passes defensed and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
After helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game in 2017, Fowler, whose eight sacks that season were tied for the third highest on the team, was traded to the Rams midway through the 2018 season. After recording 21 tackles and a pair of sacks during his first six games with the Rams, Fowler tallied 1.5 sacks during the 2018 playoffs while helping Los Angeles advance to Super Bowl LIII.
A former standout at the University of Florida, Fowler, 25, developed into one of the league's best pass rushers in 2019, as his 11.5 sacks were tied for the ninth highest total in the NFL last season.
Fowler is the third Rams defender in as many days to leave the team. On Tuesday, linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders that is worth up to $36 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On Monday, DE Michael Brockers came to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Shcefter.
No deals will become official until at least Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the official start of the new league year.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eric Reid released by Panthers
One of the few bright spots for the Panthers has been set free
-
Broncos to release Flacco, per report
Flacco will join the list of former franchise quarterbacks still looking for a new home
-
Trade grades: Nick Foles to the Bears
Jacksonville paid $30.5 million for Nick Foles' seven appearances in 2019
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Jaguars trade Nick Foles to Chicago
The Jaguars finally found a suitor the veteran quarterback
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game