NFL Free Agency 2020: Pass rusher Dante Fowler to sign with the Falcons, per report

Dante Fowler and the Falcons are coming to terms on a three-year, $48 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Vaughn McClure. The Rams reportedly made an effort to keep Fowler but were unsuccessful.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Fowler, a productive edge rusher, recorded a career high 11.5 sacks last season. He also tallied a career high 58 tackles along with recording two forced fumbles, six passes defensed and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

After helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game in 2017, Fowler, whose eight sacks that season were tied for the third highest on the team, was traded to the Rams midway through the 2018 season. After recording 21 tackles and a pair of sacks during his first six games with the Rams, Fowler tallied 1.5 sacks during the 2018 playoffs while helping Los Angeles advance to Super Bowl LIII.

A former standout at the University of Florida, Fowler, 25, developed into one of the league's best pass rushers in 2019, as his 11.5 sacks were tied for the ninth highest total in the NFL last season.

Fowler is the third Rams defender in as many days to leave the team. On Tuesday, linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders that is worth up to $36 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On Monday, DE Michael Brockers came to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Shcefter.

No deals will become official until at least Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the official start of the new league year.