NFL free agency 2020: Saints close to a deal with safety Malcolm Jenkins, per report

Malcolm Jenkins didn't sit on the open market for very long. Less than 24 hours after the Eagles announced that they were not picking up his option for the 2020 season, Jenkins is closing in on a deal with the Saints, according to NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

A Pro Bowler in three of the past four seasons, Jenkins, the 14th overall pick in the 2009 draft, helped the Saints win their first Super Bowl during his rookie season. He became a full-time starter the following season while seeing time at free safety and cornerback. He moved to free safety full time in 2011.

After five seasons in New Orleans, Jenkins signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2014. He blossomed into a perennial Pro Bowler with the Eagles, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2015. Jenkins, who played for two national championships during his time at Ohio State, helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. He earned Pro Bowl honors that season as well as the following season while helping the Eagles advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Jenkins, 32, has appeared in 167 regular-season games with 159 career starts. He has 874 career tackles, 41 for loss, 17 interceptions, six interception returns for touchdowns, 95 passes defensed and 11 fumble recoveries.

Jenkins will be joining a Saints team that went 13-3 during the regular season before being upset by the Vikings at home in the first round of the playoffs. Last season, the Saints' defense finished 13th in the NFL in scoring, fourth against the run, 20th against the pass, sixth in third down efficiency and 20th in red zone efficiency.