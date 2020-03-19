NFL free agency 2020: Seahawks agree to terms with defensive end Bruce Irvin, per report

Defensive end Bruce Irvin is returning to Seattle. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Irvin has a deal in place to return to the Seahawks for his ninth season. The 32-year-old defensive end spent the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, and while he played in just 13 games, he set a new career-high with 8.5 sacks.

Irvin was originally drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He got off to a quick start in his NFL career, registering eight sacks in his rookie season. Irvin spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before signing a four-year deal to join the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2016 season. He recorded 15 sacks in his first two seasons in Oakland, but was released in the middle of his third season after eight games.

Days later, Irvin linked up the his hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, and recorded 13 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in eight games. That offseason, he signed a one-year contract which brought him to Carolina. In 119 career games, Irvin has recorded 301 combined tackles, 52 sacks and three interceptions.

IM SO HAPPY TO BE GOING HOME!!!! 12’s I love you! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 18, 2020

Irvin is not the only Seahawks lineman the franchise is bringing back for 2020. Earlier this week, the team announced that they had re-signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a two-year contract. He missed the first six games of the 2019 NFL season due to suspension, and went on to record 10 tackles, two sacks and also forced one fumble. Former Seahawks Michael Bennett and Jadeveon Clowney also remain on the open market, so Seattle may not be done adding to the defensive front just yet.