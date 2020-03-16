NFL free agency 2020: Teddy Bridgewater, Saints have remained in talks about a potential return, per report

Despite Drew Brees' decision to return for the 2020 season, as well as the Saints' decision to place a first-round tender on Taysom Hill, New Orleans has not closed the door on keeping Teddy Bridgewater in the fold for the upcoming season.

Bridgewater, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, has also not closed the door on a third season in New Orleans, as the two sides have reportedly "remained in talks about a potential return." And while a return to New Orleans is still possible, Bridgewater is reportedly keeping all options open as he sets to enter free agency on Wednesday. Free agents can begin speaking with other teams Monday afternoon. Bridgewater's market value, according to Spotrac, is about $86.3 million over four years with an average annual salary of about $21.57 million.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater led the Saints to a 5-0 record after receiving an injured Brees two weeks into the season, completing nearly 68% of his passes for 1,384 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His performance helped the Saints capture the NFC South division title before falling to the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2014 draft, Bridgewater, who started his career with the Vikings before signing with the Saints in the 2018 offseason, has a 22-12 career record as a starter. His best season was in 2015, when he completed 65.3% of his passes while helping lead the Vikings to a NFC North division title. A devastating knee injury in August of 2016 set his career back, however, as Bridgewater was sidelined for nearly two seasons. He became a free agent after the Vikings declined to pick up his fifth year option. He started just one game during his first season in New Orleans before being called into action after Brees' sustained an injury to his throwing hand during the team's Week 2 loss to the Rams.

Bridgewater is one of several former starting quarterbacks who are slated to become free agents when the league's new year officially opens. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are also slated to enter free agency, with Brady set to test the open market for the first time in his career. The Colts, Buccaneers, and Chargers are among the teams that are expected to pursue a quarterback in free agency.