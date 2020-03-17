NFL Free Agency 2020: Thomas Davis joins Redskins, reuniting with coach Ron Rivera

Thomas Davis spent eight of his 14 seasons with Ron Rivera in Carolina. Now the two are headed for a reunion with the Washington Redskins.

Davis announced on Instagram he is signing with the Redskins, days after he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers. At 36 years old, Davis had 112 tackles in his only season in Los Angeles, recording a sack and two passes defensed. Opposing quarterbacks completed 65.2% of their passes when targeting Davis in coverage, posting an 87.9 passer rating.

Davis was a first-team All-Pro in 2015 and three-time Pro Bowler in his eight seasons with Rivera, playing his best football into his 30s. He piled up 287 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and seven interceptions in those three seasons, a span in which he was arguably one of the best linebackers in the game.

This will be the first time Davis will play under Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, but he will also be reunited with linebackers coach Steve Russ, who was the Panthers' linebackers coach in 2018.

Washington also agreed to a deal with Kevin Pierre-Louis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He started three games with the Chicago Bears, recording 37 tackles and an interception in a reserve role. A fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, Pierre-Lewis has played with four different teams in six seasons.

Pierre-Lewis was targeted 21 times, but allowed just a 55.1 passer rating last season.