NFL free agency 2020: Why Matt Breida, Kareem Hunt might be better values than Melvin Gordon

It's no surprise that quarterbacks have dominated discussion ahead of 2020 NFL free agency, considering how many big names are set to become available when the new league year kicks off on March 18. But what about the best running backs on the market? Are guys like Derrick Henry and Melvin Gordon worth big investments? And if not, who should be targeted when free agency begins?

Henry, in particular, seems like close to a lock to return to the Tennessee Titans, who've made it clear they want the big bruiser back in Nashville. But after a breakout 2019, he's inevitably going to command top dollar at a position that simply hasn't aged well. Besides, the general consensus is probably that his best fit remains in Tennessee, where Mike Vrabel and Co. learned to lean on the ground during the club's surprise playoff run.

As for Gordon? The former Los Angeles Chargers holdout appears bound for the open market after L.A. smartly decided to pay his counterpart, Austin Ekeler, on a four-year extension, and CBS Sports' Pick Six Podcast crew has him ranked as the No. 2 RB available this offseason. And yet even he isn't necessarily the guy they would pay if given money to spend.

"I think all of us agree you shouldn't overpay for him," Sean Wagner-McGough said on Tuesday's episode. "If I was an NFL GM, I wouldn't sign Melvin Gordon because it would just be too costly. I would rather go get Matt Breida. (Gordon's) a good player. But the contract discussion always clouds (things)."

Breida, a restricted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers, and fellow RFA Kareem Hunt, who spent 2019 as Nick Chubb's backup with the Cleveland Browns, would ultimately be better values than Gordon, the Pick Six crew suggested -- firstly because of the lower cost, and secondly because Gordon, when healthy and not holding out for more money in 2019, just wasn't that productive.

As for where Gordon could be headed, however, Wagner-McGough had one idea, in particular: The Buffalo Bills.

"I'm very high on Devin Singletary, (but) I think this is going to be a run-heavy team," he explained. "If you look at what they did last year, Frank Gore had 166 carries. If they're not bringing back Gore, I think you have to replace those carries -- not to mention Melvin Gordon would be a substantial upgrade over Frank Gore, and I think he just fits what that offense wants to be."

Host Will Brinson and the gang also break down the latest on Dak Prescott, 'Hollywood' Tom Brady and more; be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.