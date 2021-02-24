It's no secret the Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of a franchise running back, and help might be on the way. With Aaron Jones set to lead the way for running backs in the 2021 free agency wave, the Green Bay Packers have a decision to make. Jones is clearly looking for more than what they've offered, having reportedly waved off an extension last offseason and instead betting on himself in the final year of his contract en route to a career year and his first Pro Bowl nod.

Now set to become an unrestricted free agent when the league year opens in March, Jones will see several teams pursue him, and you can add head coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins to that list. And not only is Miami interested, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, but the feeling is reportedly mutual.

What might likely drive the Dolphins further is the possibility of the New York Jets being in on Jones as well, which would put them in the position of either besting their division rival or having to scheme against the Pro Bowler at least twice a season going forward. It's a no-brainer Miami would go after Jones, considering the Dolphins have been unable to threaten opposing defenses with a rushing attack for some time now. In 2019, it was quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the team in rushing yards, and while they saw a marked improvement in that category from their stable of halfbacks in 2020, neither Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed nor Matt Breida truly set themselves apart as the definitive weapon out of the backfield.

It didn't help that each of them missed several games last season due to injury or COVID-19.

Financially, the Dolphins would have to do some maneuvering to make a deal work with Jones. Based on the salary cap floor for 2021 being moved from $175 million to $180 million, the Dolphins have only $26 million that might nudge north to $30 million or more -- if the final salary cap number lands at $185 million or more -- but would still likely see some deals be restructured to make space for what would be a hefty deal for Jones. Releasing a player or two would also aid in that effort, and the Dolphins have triggers they could pull there as well, but what's clear is they'll have to ready themselves for what would be a bidding war for Jones' services.

That is, of course, assuming the Packers don't swoop in and prevent their best offensive weapon not named Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams from walking out the door.