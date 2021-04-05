The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done something no other Super Bowl-winning team has done following their championship season since 1977: retain all 22 starters from the big game. While bringing back the likes of Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David and others are a big boost in Tampa Bay's chances of becoming the first team since the 2003-2004 Patriots to repeat as champions, their free agent shopping may not be done just yet. They also may not be done bringing in some familiar faces. Or at least one member of that Super Bowl-winning team hopes not.

As the club touted its ability to retain its Super Bowl starters, Antonio Brown was quick to chime in with a suggestion: to re-sign him. The veteran wide receiver made that request on Instagram simply telling the official team account to "sign AB."

According to a recent report from the NFL Network, the Buccaneers and Brown have discussed a possible return. However, the sticking point in those talks reportedly centers around the compensation. Tampa Bay is reportedly looking to give Brown a similar contract to the $2 million deal he signed last season while the pass-catcher is aiming for something closer to market value. Clearly, both sides have some level of interest in a possible reunion, but it remains to be seen how they'll actually hammer out the money aspect of these talks to ensure Brown is in Tampa Bay next season to help with their title defense.

The 32-year-old receiver signed with the team in late October of last season. His arrival to the Buccaneers brought with it one of the calmer periods of Brown's career as of late. Prior to signing with Tampa Bay, he had a turbulent couple of seasons where he was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders, then forced his way out of Las Vegas and ultimately signed with the Patriots, who released him after one game. He also dealt with a number of off-the-field issues, which certainly depreciated his market.

While those last few seasons were certainly hectic for Brown, he was able to suit up in eight games for the Bucs and hauled in 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Through three playoff games played, Brown added eight receptions for 81 yards and two more scores. If he gets his wish and the Bucs re-sign him at some point this offseason, Brown will look to build off that solid first season that resulted in the first Super Bowl title of his career.