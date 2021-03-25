While it may not have included some headline-grabbing fireworks, the Buffalo Bills have enjoyed a wildly successful offseason. They were able to retain a number of key players that were set to hit the open market -- like linebacker Matt Milano -- while also making some shrewd moves out on the free agent market to improve the club for 2021. The latest in that regard comes in the form of running back Matt Breida, who has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills, the club announced on Thursday. The financial terms of Breida's contract for next season were not immediately disclosed.

The 26-year-old spent last season with the Dolphins after he was traded to Miami in the midst of the 2020 NFL Draft. That deal put an end to Breida's time with the San Francisco 49ers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017.

Throughout his four-year career, Breida has shown the ability to produce at a rather high level when given the opportunity. He's averaging 5.5 yards per touch for his career and 4.9 yards per carry. Back in 2018, he also totaled 1,075 yards from scrimmage, which remains a career high. During his 12 games played (one start) for the Dolphins last year, Breida saw limited action, only recording 68 touches. Still, he was able to make the most of those opportunities, totaling 350 yards from scrimmage, which averages out to 5.1 yards per touch.

Breida will now be added to a Bills backfield that already consists of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.