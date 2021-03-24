The Cleveland Browns played host to pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney on a free agent visit on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire. While the club is getting some one-on-one time with the former No. 1 overall pick, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that a signing that would make Clowney the newest member of the organization is not imminent.

This is just the latest in what has been a long courting made by the Browns as they reportedly made a strong push to sign Clowney last offseason and were even said to be willing to shell out around $15 million for his services. However, the two sides never were able to meet face to face and Clowney was seemingly uninterested in actually jumping aboard. This time around, the meeting between these two parties was more of an exploratory effort by the club, who is expected to keep Clowney on its short list if they look to add another pass-rusher before the draft, per Cabot.

Clowney opted not to sign with the Browns last offseason and instead inked a one-year, $12 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. The 28-year-old played just eight games in Nashville in 2020, landing on injured reserve in November due to a torn meniscus in his knee. In those eight contests that he was able to suit up in, Clowney didn't record a sack but was still a disruptive force, totaling 19 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 11 pressures.

He originally entered the league as the top pick of the Texans in 2014 and spent the first five years of his career in Houston. After being hit with the franchise tag in March 2019, the Texans eventually traded Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks where he suited up for 13 games. Over that 2019 season, he tallied 31 tackles, three sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and 30 pressures.

The Browns have been looking to bolster their pass-rushing unit for quite a while and are searching for complementary pieces to All-Pro defensive end Myles Garret. Cleveland was reportedly in on trying to sign fellow former Texan J.J. Watt after he was cut loose earlier this offseason, but the veteran elected to join the Arizona Cardinals. The club was able to land Takk McKinley in free agency, but it does appear like they are still monitoring a few situations on the open market as they continue to look to improve upon their club prior to the 2021 campaign.