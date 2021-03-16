Moments after Damien Williams announced he was returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 season, the Chiefs decided to release the veteran running back in a move to clear salary cap space (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). Williams was entering the final year of his contract after he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Chiefs save $2.175 million with the release of Williams. Kansas City has Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the No. 1 running back on the roster, even though Le'Veon Bell is a free agent. Kansas City also agreed to terms with Joe Thuney on a five-year, $80 million deal Monday and are in the running for Trent Williams to play left tackle, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Williams was never a "featured back" until the 2020 season, when he led the Chiefs with 111 carries and caught 30 passes for 213 yards. He finished with 711 total yards and seven touchdowns. Williams showcased his value in the postseason where he finished with 290 total yards (196 rushing, 84 receiving) and six touchdowns. He finished with 17 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LIV -- scoring on a 4-yard catch to give Kansas City the lead for good with 2:50 left and sealing the victory with a 38-yard touchdown run a minute later.

The running back market hasn't been active in free agency, but Williams should have his suitors -- especially after having a year off to recharge the batteries.