The latest stop in Cordarelle Patterson's NFL career will be with the Atlanta Falcons. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the veteran receiver/returner has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Falcons that will pay him $3 million for the 2021 season. This signing comes off the heels of Patterson visiting with the club. At the time the visit was reported, the expectation was that Patterson would end up signing with the Falcons and now that has officially come to fruition.

The 30-year-old has spent the previous two seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the club during the 2019 offseason. Over that stretch, he continued to be a versatile weapon on offense and special teams.

More so than in the early years of his career, Patterson has been used as a runner as of late. That really began in 2018 when he was a member of the New England Patriots and totaled 42 carries. He brought that versatility with him to Chicago and logged a career-high 64 carries for 232 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Patterson also hauled in 21 of his 25 targets for 132 yards last year. With the Falcons, he could provide depth behind the likes of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at receiver while also serving as a change-of-pace option in the backfield for Mike Davis, who signed a two-year deal with the club in March.

Of course, the former first-round pick also brings All-Pro ability on special teams as a returner to Atlanta. Last year, Patterson -- a four-time All-Pro in this area -- fielded 35 kickoffs and totaled a league-leading 1,017 yards and a touchdown. Patterson also led the league in kick-return yards in 2019 and could very well carry that mantle from former Falcons returner Brandon Powell, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency earlier this offseason.

With all the in mind, the Falcons have added some solid versatility to their club for 2021.