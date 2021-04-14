The Falcons are getting an up-close look at Cordarrelle Patterson as Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network notes that the veteran receiver/returner is visiting with the club. Not only that, Garafolo adds that the two sides are expected to come to terms on a deal soon making Atlanta the latest stop in the 30-year-old's NFL career.

Patterson has spent the previous two seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the club during the 2019 offseason. Over that stretch, he continued to be a versatile weapon both on offense and on special teams.

More so than in the early years of his career, Patterson has been used as a runner as of late. That really began in 2018 when he was a member of the New England Patriots and totaled 42 carries over that season. He brought that versatility with him to Chicago and logged a career-high 64 carries for 232 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Patterson also hauled in 21 of his 25 targets for 132 yards last year. With the Falcons, he could provide depth behind the likes of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at receiver while also serving as a change of pace option in the backfield for Mike Davis, who signed a two-year deal with the club back in March.

Of course, the former first-round pick also brings All-Pro ability on special teams as a returner to Atlanta. Last year, Patterson -- a six-time All-Pro (four first-team selections) in this area -- fielded 35 kickoffs and totaled a league-leading 1,017 yards and a touchdown. Patterson also led the league in kick return yards in 2019 and could very well carry that mantle from former Falcons returner Brandon Powell, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency earlier this offseason.

So long as pen gets put to paper to solidify this deal, the Falcons are set to add some solid versatility to their club for 2021.