The New York Jets are on the board this free agency cycle as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirms that the club has inked wide receiver Corey Davis to a three-year deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that Davis will earn $37.5 million over those three seasons with New York, which includes $27 million guaranteed.

Davis was a bit of a late bloomer with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him fifth overall at the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. After hauling in just 375 yards receiving during his rookie season, it did look like Davis was set to pop during his second year in the league in 2018 where he notched 65 receptions for 891 yards and four scores. After a 2019 season that saw Davis take a bit of a step backward, the 26-year-old broke out in 2020 notching career highs nearly across the board.

In 14 games played for Tennessee last year, Davis totaled 65 receptions for a career-best 984 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Davis' 70.7 catch percentage was also a career-high for him. Those receptions and receiving yard marks would have all been team-highs for the Jets, who clearly had a need at the position heading into the offseason.

Of course, the question now becomes who will be throwing Davis the football once the 2021 season rolls around. New York owns the No. 2 overall pick at the draft later this spring and are poised to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. If that comes to fruition, that would make current starting quarterback Sam Darnold expendable in a trade. No matter who lines up under center, they now will have a solid No. 1 pass-catching option in Davis to lean on.