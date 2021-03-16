It's not the huge splash many want to see from the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 NFL free agency, but it's one they needed to make. C.J. Goodwin, the veteran cornerback who made a name for himself as the best special teams player on the team in 2020, has now found a long-term home with the team. The club has agreed to terms with Goodwin on a two-year, $3.5 million deal -- per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus -- that will keep him secured through the 2022 season.

It's a move that's sure to please special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel, who was tasked with turning the tide for the Cowboys after they struggled through another abysmal season in 2019. Fassel did just that and, the curious decision on legendary long snapper L.P. Ladouceur notwithstanding, with a lot of help from Goodwin.

A former undrafted free agent of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, Goodwin has spent time with a variety of teams as he worked to dig his heels in somewhere. He'd join the Cowboys in 2018 -- his seventh NFL team -- after having been poached from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

After being active in only three games for the Cowboys in his first season, he's since been active in all 32 over the past two seasons, taking the field for a combined 613 special teams (68%) snaps in the process. His contribution on defense is more minimal, but he's readily been available to step in as needed. And now he's assured to remain in a Cowboys uniform for the next two seasons, with potentially more on the horizon as he'll be just 33 years old when this contract reaches its expiration.



Should he continue playing well, he'll likely find Dallas rewarding him again in the future.