The Miami Dolphins acted fast after losing Ryan Fitzpatrick to the Washington Football Team in free agency, reaching an agreement with Jacoby Brissett on a one-year deal to back up Tua Tagovailoa, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirms.

Brissett represented himself in free agency and doesn't have an agent, allowing Miami to negotiate with him directly before free agency officially begins Wednesday. During the "legal tampering" period, teams can only negotiate with agents unless the players represent themselves.

Brissett has started 32 games in his NFL career (five seasons), completing 59.6% of his passes for 6,459 yards with 31 touchdowns to 13 interceptions for an 84.1 passer rating (12-20 record). He spent the past four seasons with the Colts, mainly as a backup quarterback to Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers. In Brissett's one full season as a starter (2019), he started 15 games for the Colts, going 7-8 in his starts while completing 60.2% of his passes for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions for an 88.0 passer rating. Brissett didn't throw a touchdown pass nor threw for over 200 yards in his last three games played, finishing with a passer rating lower than 70.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed his trust in Tagovailoa as his starting quarterback last week, ending speculation on whether the Dolphins are committed to him in 2021.

"My reaction is I'm excited to work with Tua," Flores said on a conference call. "That's where my interests are, that's where my excitement is. Again like I said, he's a talented player. We, here, believe in developing players at all positions and I think with an offseason, with OTAs, with more reps, more repetitions, like any player, I think they develop and get better."

Brissett's arrival offers a valuable backup option for a franchise that needs one.