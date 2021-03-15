Brandon Graham wants to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles for the remainder of his career, and the veteran edge rusher is close to his wish being granted. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles and Graham are working on a contract extension that will keep Graham in an Eagles uniform past the 2021 season -- the final year of his current deal.

The extension is worth up to $20 million over two years. Graham was initially due $13 million this season as the new contract will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2022 season.

The Eagles will save $9.54 million in salary cap space with a Graham extension (per Over The Cap). Philadelphia is still making moves to get under the salary cap by Wednesday, releasing DeSean Jackson and the restructuring of Darius Slay and Jason Kelce's contracts to start the offseason. The Eagles also restructured the contracts of left guard Isaac Seumalo, right guard Brandon Brooks, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave last week.

Graham is the longest-tenured player on the Eagles, set to enter his 12th season with the team. A first-round pick in 2010, Graham is fourth on the franchise's all-time sack list (59) and is tied for third in forced fumbles (19) while ranking third in quarterback hits (123). Only Reggie White, Trent Cole, and Clyde Simmons have more sacks in an Eagles uniform than Graham. Graham finished with 46 tackles, eight sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 29 pressures last season -- but had just nine pressures and one sack over his last seven games.

The Eagles had one of the best pass rushing units in the NFL thanks to Graham continuing his consistent pressure on the edge. Graham was just one of three players with eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last season (Haason Reddick and T.J. Watt were the others). He'll remain with the Eagles for at least two more seasons -- and has an excellent chance of ending his career in Philadelphia.