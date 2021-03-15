The Philadelphia Eagles are (at the very least) looking at bringing in some competition for Jalen Hurts for the starting quarterback job this offseason. Per Inside The Birds' Adam Caplan, the Eagles have interest in Jacoby Brissett and can talk to him immediately during the "legal tampering" period.

Why are the Eagles allowed to talk to Brissett? The Indianapolis Colts quarterback represents himself in free agency and doesn't have an agent, allowing Philadelphia to negotiate with him before free agency officially begins Wednesday.

Brissett spent the past four seasons with the Colts, including three of those with new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni as his offensive coordinator. Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo was Indianapolis' pass-game specialist last season when Brissett was the backup quarterback behind Philip Rivers -- so there's plenty of familiarity with the Eagles' new offensive system.

Brissett has started 32 games in his NFL career (five seasons), completing 59.6% of his passes for 6,459 yards with 31 touchdowns to 13 interceptions for an 84.1 passer rating (12-20 record). The 28-year-old signal caller has the valuable experience needed to challenge Hurts for the starting quarterback job, and can fill in for Hurts if he goes down with an injury in 2021. Hurts is the only quarterback currently on the Eagles roster, so adding a signal caller in free agency or the draft is expected.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones also reported the Eagles are one of four teams interested in Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III -- joining the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns. Johnson was one of two safeties that finished with 100 tackles and allowed a passer rating under 80 last season (joining Jessie Bates III). Johnson finished with 105 tackles, an interception, and eight passes defensed in starting all 16 games for the Rams in 2020. Opposing quarterbacks had a 71.9 passer rating targeting Johnson, the second consecutive season he allowed a passer rating under 80.

The Eagles still need to make a move or two to get under the salary cap, but are showing some activity in the free agent market -- which was hard to fathom just a few weeks ago.