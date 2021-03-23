The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been active in the free agent market thus far, but have filled a major position of need at the quarterback spot. Philadelphia signed former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco after a successful free agent visit earlier this week, per his agency JL Sports. Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts in 2021.

Flacco is coming off a season as Sam Darnold's backup with the New York Jets. He ended up starting four games in New York, completing a career-low 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards with six touchdowns to three interceptions and an 80.6 passer rating. The Jets averaged 16.25 points in Flacco's four starts, but they averaged 27.5 points over his last two starts -- including matching a season high with 28 points in a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 36-year old Flacco has started 175 games since his 13 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets, compiling a 98-77 record. Flacco has completed 61.7% of his passes for 40,931 yards with 224 touchdowns to 144 interceptions (84.1 passer rating).

Flacco did his best work in the postseason, where he went 10-5 in 15 starts with the Ravens while throwing 25 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions (88.6 rating). He finished with one of the greatest postseasons in NFL history in leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl XLVII title, completing 57.9% of his passes for 1,140 yards with 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 117.2 passer rating -- capturing Super Bowl MVP honors after going 22 of 33 for 287 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions (124.2) rating in a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles have been searching for a veteran mentor for Hurts, and Flacco is the guy.